Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQSP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE SQSP opened at $64.10 on Monday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $64.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 in the last 90 days.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

