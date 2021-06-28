Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SQSP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.
NYSE SQSP opened at $64.10 on Monday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $64.71.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
