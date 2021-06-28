SSI Investment Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 806.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $98.90. 14,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.93. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $98.29.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

