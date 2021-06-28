SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $272,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $78,572,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $71,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,192. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.