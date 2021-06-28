St. Modwen Properties’ (SMP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of St. Modwen Properties to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a house stock rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. Modwen Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

LON SMP opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 511.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. St. Modwen Properties has a one year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

