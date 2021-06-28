Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) versus InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Critical Comparison

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Stamps.com alerts:

This table compares Stamps.com and InterCloud Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $757.98 million 4.94 $178.66 million $10.42 19.60 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Stamps.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stamps.com and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stamps.com presently has a consensus target price of $300.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given Stamps.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 24.68% 25.32% 19.10% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stamps.com beats InterCloud Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Media Mail, Parcel Select, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and others. The company's USPS mailing solutions enable customers to print electronic postage on labels, envelopes, postcards, paper, and customs forms using personal computing device, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions; consolidation services; back-end integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end users; and branded insurance for packages. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps brand, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, mailing labels, postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, large retailers, and shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.