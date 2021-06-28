Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

