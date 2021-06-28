Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 148,868 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 4.22% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $138,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80.

