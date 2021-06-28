Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,158 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $162,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

GPC opened at $127.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $83.32 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

