Stifel Financial Corp Has $116.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,692 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $116,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.86 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

