Stifel Financial Corp Has $119.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 14,811.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $119,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63.

