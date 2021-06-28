Stifel Financial Corp Has $88.80 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $88,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $136.19 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.04.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.