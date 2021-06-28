Stifel Nicolaus Increases Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $39.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.11.

FULC stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 556,199 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 121,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 105,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

