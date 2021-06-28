Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$2.30

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.30 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

