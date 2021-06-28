StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVI. Raymond James upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

StorageVault Canada stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.95. 71,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,074. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.70.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

