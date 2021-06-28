STORE Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

STORE Capital has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STORE Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 161.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STORE Capital to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.53 on Monday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.91.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

