Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) were up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 5,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,116,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Several analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

