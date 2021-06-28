Streamr Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $100.86 million and $23.50 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00586229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037026 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

