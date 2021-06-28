Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Price Down 6%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 30,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,020,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

INN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $982.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50,388 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,050,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.