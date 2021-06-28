SUN (SUN) Trading Down 99.9% This Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00138438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00164266 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,355.42 or 1.00131457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

