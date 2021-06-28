Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,991,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,105,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

