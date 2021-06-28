SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $7.66 or 0.00022082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $975.08 million and approximately $198.39 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 226,027,616 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

