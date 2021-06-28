Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17. Symrise has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

