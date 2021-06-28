SYNC Network Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $100,327.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00380154 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015594 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.99 or 0.01417789 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,483,781 coins and its circulating supply is 118,789,634 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.