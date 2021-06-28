Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Sells $4,871,250.89 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SNPS traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,567. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.32 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

