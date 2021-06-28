Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

SYRS stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. Research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,953,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

