Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.