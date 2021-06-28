T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.21.

TMUS opened at $145.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.15. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

