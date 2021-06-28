Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Lowered by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $4,151,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $116.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

