Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

TALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 439,665 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TALO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 38,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.33.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

