Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.19 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.