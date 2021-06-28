TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,136,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,261 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises about 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 2.42% of Sun Life Financial worth $714,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 747,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 196,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

