TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,882 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,081,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock worth $163,436,616. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded down $13.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,526.31. 26,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,037. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,555.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,405.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.