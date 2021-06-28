TD Asset Management Inc. Has $385.21 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 361,699 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NIKE worth $385,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.15. 434,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.42. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.59. The firm has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

