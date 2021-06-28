TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,141 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,287,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $283,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,062,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.28.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.23. The company had a trading volume of 60,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

