TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,099 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $506,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,267 shares of company stock worth $16,404,771. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $9.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.69. 91,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,422. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.88. The stock has a market cap of $366.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

