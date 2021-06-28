TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of BlackRock worth $237,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $875.94. 3,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $853.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

