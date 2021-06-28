TD Securities Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.84.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,706. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.08. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$7.19 and a 12 month high of C$11.85.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

