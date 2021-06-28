Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 9,949 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.17. 91,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

