Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for about 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 60,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RE stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.66. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,098. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.87. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

