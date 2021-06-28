Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,409,839. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

