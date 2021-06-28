Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 11,836 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $29,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.75. 16,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

