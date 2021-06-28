Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 10,350 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,992,000 after buying an additional 540,257 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after buying an additional 798,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 186,177 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

