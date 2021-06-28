Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 1,845 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $123.09 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $123.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

