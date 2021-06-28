Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

