Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,523 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

IMGN stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.36. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

