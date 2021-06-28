Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UE. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

NYSE UE opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

