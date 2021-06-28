Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares in the company, valued at $294,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

