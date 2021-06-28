Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $204,000 Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.69. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

