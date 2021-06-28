Tecsys (TCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect Tecsys to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TCS opened at C$41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$593.07 million and a PE ratio of 105.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$23.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

