Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TS opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

